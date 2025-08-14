T Level course secures Nelson and Colne College student his dream job

Alfie Collis, from Oswaldwtwistle, landed a double distinction and a full-time role from his digital production, design and development T Level at Nelson and Colne College (NCC).

The 18-year-old will continue his career as a junior developer at management solution providers Magn8 after impressing during his work placement with the Accrington business.

Alfie is one of NCC’s T-Level success stories as the college achieved a 100 per cent pass rate for its courses.

Speaking about the course, Alfie said: “It has been incredible. I felt so supported and choosing a T-Level allowed me to get hands-on experience – and a job!”

Alfie’s time at NCC took him way beyond the classroom - leading his team to glory in the Lancashire Skills Competition and on a foreign work experience in Solerno, Italy.

He was full of praise for NCC, and the opportunities provided by the college, saying: “I had so much to get stuck into.

“I was able to lead a team in the Lancashire Skills Competition to create the winning game, and to work in web design abroad is an experience I will never forget.”

NCC’s T Level courses give students the chance to gain valuable real-world experience and insight into working life, all while achieving their qualifications.