Summer Fair success showcases community spirit at Ribblesdale School.

Two of our Eco Warriors!

Ribblesdale School recently held its annual Summer Fair, a vibrant celebration of community, learning and fun. The event brought together families, staff and local supporters in an afternoon full of energy and enthusiasm.

Visitors enjoyed a lively range of activities including local craft and produce stalls, classic fair attractions such as tombola and face painting, and an array of delicious sweet treats. The fair not only raised valuable funds for the school but also reflected the inclusive, nurturing ethos that defines Ribblesdale School’s primary provision.

A heartfelt thank you goes to all who attended, volunteered and contributed to making the day a fantastic success.