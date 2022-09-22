Moorland Ballet directors Simon and Lynsey Kidd, and New Adventures Artist Reece Causton, delivered classical ballet and contemporary lessons, alongside repertoire-based workshops. The students developed and mastered many new skills, and finished the course with a performance for parents, with rapturous applause.

Meanwhile, Charlie Jackson, Moorland international football academy director, delivered coaching clinics in America and received impressive feedback for all his efforts and achievements. Charlie is now looking forward to the Autumn term working with former students and inspiring the next generation with the hope of producing more professional footballers.

Moorland Football Academy has a fantastic track record of producing quality footballers with the most recent being Adam Wharton, who has just made his professional debut for former Premier League winners Blackburn Rovers. Jay Haddow, another former Moorland prodigy, has also made his debut playing for his country, Japan, in a recent tournament in France.

Moorland School's Ballet Academy

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie added: “This is a very proud moment for me and the school – seeing these boys achieve the success they have worked so hard for and richly deserve.”

Academically, staff and students alike are riding high off the back of fantastic GCSE and A-Level results.

Sam Marhraoui, from Sabden who achieved an A* in English language and literature and two As in German and art.

Meanwhile Kitty Lee from Colne is celebrating after achieving fantastic GCSE results – achieving five 9s in maths, geography, sociology, chemistry and French, four 8s in further maths, biology, physics and English literature and a 7 in English language.

Deborah Frost, headteacher, said: “It’s an amazing privilege for us to spend such quality time with our students over the summer months and this really has been amplified on both A-Level and GCSE results day as we were able to celebrate and reflect what marks the end of a challenging couple of years for both sets of students, but equally excitingly listening to their plans for their next academic chapter.”

Building on all these successes, the staff at Moorland Private School have been working hard to make plans for the Autumn term including an Elite Skills Activity Day and a residential trip to Winmarleigh Hall, which will see children from across years 10 and 11 take part in a variety of outdoor activities including abseiling, archery, trapeze, fencing, ambush and water sports.

There are also major plans for the sports enthusiasts with students set to take part in the Lancashire School Cross Country. This is the second year that Moorland Private School has taken part and will see children of all ages competing against other schools across Lancashire. Students will also take part in the Lancashire School Sports Hall Athletics competition.