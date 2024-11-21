Star students’ achievements celebrated at awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former West Craven High School student, who is now studying Medicine at the University of Manchester, took to the stage to inspire current students at its annual Star Awards event.

Samantha Kendall, who attended Nelson and Colne College before progressing to the University of Manchester, spoke about her experience of university and her aspirations after completing her degree.

Awards were presented to students for their academic, attendance, sporting and extra-curricular achievements and last year’s GCSE students returned to collect subject and achievement prizes as well as their GCSE certificates. The audience were also entertained by the school choir performing 'What About Us?' by Pink and 'This Is Me' from the Greatest Showman.

West Craven High School Principal, Mr Bates said: “We had a fantastic evening with our current and former students, their families and our special guests, celebrating a wide range of achievements.

Award winners

“These young people have demonstrated what it means to be 'Star' West Craven students. It isn't about getting the highest grades or the best scores in tests; it's about hard work, determination to succeed, persevere when things go wrong, and demonstrating mutual respect for everyone in their community. These are the students that make us proud of what we do as teachers.

“Congratulations to all of the award winners on the night, especially our Class of 2024 whose progress and achievements we are looking forward to following over the next few years.”