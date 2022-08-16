Star pupils earn afternoon tea treat with headteacher at Burnley school
Zero behaviour points earned 220 students an end of term reward.
By Sue Plunkett
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 2:27 pm
Afternoon tea with headteacher Mrs Deborah Williams was the treat laid on for the pupils at Blessed Trinity RC College.
Read More
Read More12 photos of opening day at new town centre shop offering free school uniform to...
The reward was for showing a positive attitude to learning, always on time for school, perfect uniforms and always bringing the the correct equipment, ready to learn.