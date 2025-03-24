St Michael and All Angels School League Football Champions 2024 2025

St Michael and All Angels CE VA School Year 5/6 football team has achieved something truly remarkable – they've been crowned champions of the schools Legends Football League at Fisher More High School for the 2024-2025 season!

In a nail-biting final round of fixtures last Monday, our talented young footballers secured three victories out of four matches, clinching the title in style. Their performance throughout the entire campaign has been nothing short of exceptional. With 12 games played, they emerged victorious in 9, drew 1, and suffered only 2 losses. The team's attacking prowess was on full display, netting an impressive 19 goals, while their solid defence conceded just 6.

Our team finished the season with a whopping 50 points, comfortably outpacing their nearest rivals by 4 points.

Headteacher Sara Richardson stated, "This outstanding achievement is a testament to the dedication, skill, and sportsmanship of our young players. Each and every member of the team has represented St. Michael's with immense pride and enthusiasm, and I couldn't be more proud of their efforts."

Fantastic commitment from our team.

P.E. Coach, Richard Philipson, stated, "The journey to this championship win has been one of teamwork, perseverance, and sheer determination. Our pupils have shown that with hard work and a positive attitude, great things can be achieved. They've not only brought home a trophy but have also learned valuable lessons about collaboration, resilience, and the rewards of commitment. I'd like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the parents who have shown unwavering support throughout the season. Their encouragement from the sidelines has been invaluable and has undoubtedly contributed to the team's success."

This victory is a moment for our entire school community to celebrate. It showcases the talent and potential that exists within our walls and sets an inspiring example for all our pupils. Well done to our champions – they made St. Michael and All Angels incredibly proud!