Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Pendle school is celebrating an ‘exceptional’ year after receiving an excellent OFSTED report and two coveted awards.

Rated ‘good’ across the board by OFSTED, St Michael and All Angels C of E School in Foulridge was also awarded the School Games gold mark for the fifth year running. This is a government led scheme that rewards schools for their commitment keeping children active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school has also received the Lancashire County Council Early Years quality award. This recognises the provision of opportunities and experiences and reflects the team’s dedication to create an exciting, interesting, relevant, and challenging indoor learning environment through well-resourced areas of continuous provision.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rated ‘good’ across the board by OFSTED, St Michael and All Angels C of E School in Foulridge is also celebrating receiving two coveted awards

The school’s OFSTED inspection praised the school’s commitment to providing a nurturing and enriching environment for pupils. The report highlighted the school’s high expectations for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and noted that pupils achieve well across the curriculum. The inspectors were particularly impressed by the school’s positive ethos, values, and community, as well as the opportunities provided for pupils to contribute to school life, such as through worship clubs, gardening, and play leader roles that clearly nurture a strong sense of belonging.

The inspectors were also impressed by how the school’s broad and ambitious curriculum, coupled with a wide range of extra-curricular activities, supports the holistic development of young people into good citizens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Sara Richardson, said: “The school’s recent achievements are a testament to the collaborative efforts of the staff, pupils, parents, and governors, who have worked tirelessly to create a nurturing and enriching environment. We remain dedicated to building on these successes and continuing to provide an exceptional educational experience.”