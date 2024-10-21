St Leonard’s Primary School Awarded Primary Science Quality Mark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Primary Science Quality Marks have been awarded to over 300 nursery, infant, junior, primary, middle, international and special schools this month to celebrate their commitment to excellence in science leadership, teaching and learning.

So far, since its national launch in 2010, more than 5000 Primary Science Quality Marks (PSQM) have been awarded, creating a solid foundation of quality science education for over 1,000,000 children.

PSQM is a comprehensive evidence-based professional development programme that effectively develops science leadership, ensuring teachers have the knowledge, capability and support they need to transform science education and shape future generations.

The Primary Science Quality Mark is led by the University of Hertfordshire.

Helen Sizer, PSQM Co-Director said: ‘By enabling effective science leadership, PSQM is powering the potential of all children to see the relevance and importance of science in their lives, now and in the future. Schools that have achieved a Primary Science Quality Mark have demonstrated a significant commitment to science leadership, teaching and learning and the profile and quality of science in each accredited school is very high. Science subject leaders, their colleagues, headteachers, children, parents and governors should be very proud.”