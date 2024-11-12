St John the Baptist RC Primary School are on a Food For Life quest
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Back in July of 2024 St Johns RC Primary took part in the Grow Padiham Event alongside other Community Gardens.
The event was a Padiham Community Fund event which was the highlight of the criteria needed to achieve the award for Food For Life.
Mac Harrison the Mayor of Padiham visited all the sites and we were proud to be the only school taking part in such an event. Along with the hard work of the staff and pupils.
We finally get to share this wonderful celebration with the Mayor and the community. Promoting the importance of growing, cooking and eating healthy.
St John the Baptist RC primary will be supporting the Padiham incredible edible event in spring.
Along with our hopes of receiving Silver in the near future. As a school we hope others school are encouraged to take part in the award scheme and the events to come.