St John the Baptist RC Primary School are on a Food For Life quest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Together on Monday 18th November St John School and the Mayor of Padiham. Celebrate achieving Bronze award with Food For Life Awards Scheme.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in July of 2024 St Johns RC Primary took part in the Grow Padiham Event alongside other Community Gardens.

The event was a Padiham Community Fund event which was the highlight of the criteria needed to achieve the award for Food For Life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mac Harrison the Mayor of Padiham visited all the sites and we were proud to be the only school taking part in such an event. Along with the hard work of the staff and pupils.

St John The Baptist RC Primary Poly tunnel thanks to the Tesco Stronger Start and the our amazing community that voted for us. Growing all year round with our community.

We finally get to share this wonderful celebration with the Mayor and the community. Promoting the importance of growing, cooking and eating healthy.

St John the Baptist RC primary will be supporting the Padiham incredible edible event in spring.

Along with our hopes of receiving Silver in the near future. As a school we hope others school are encouraged to take part in the award scheme and the events to come.