St John the Baptist RC Primary School are on a Food For Life quest

By Nicole Cumming
Contributor
Published 12th Nov 2024, 17:16 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 10:14 GMT
Together on Monday 18th November St John School and the Mayor of Padiham. Celebrate achieving Bronze award with Food For Life Awards Scheme.

Back in July of 2024 St Johns RC Primary took part in the Grow Padiham Event alongside other Community Gardens.

The event was a Padiham Community Fund event which was the highlight of the criteria needed to achieve the award for Food For Life.

Mac Harrison the Mayor of Padiham visited all the sites and we were proud to be the only school taking part in such an event. Along with the hard work of the staff and pupils.

St John The Baptist RC Primary Poly tunnel thanks to the Tesco Stronger Start and the our amazing community that voted for us. Growing all year round with our community.St John The Baptist RC Primary Poly tunnel thanks to the Tesco Stronger Start and the our amazing community that voted for us. Growing all year round with our community.
St John The Baptist RC Primary Poly tunnel thanks to the Tesco Stronger Start and the our amazing community that voted for us. Growing all year round with our community.

We finally get to share this wonderful celebration with the Mayor and the community. Promoting the importance of growing, cooking and eating healthy.

St John the Baptist RC primary will be supporting the Padiham incredible edible event in spring.

Along with our hopes of receiving Silver in the near future. As a school we hope others school are encouraged to take part in the award scheme and the events to come.

