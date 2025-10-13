Sir John Thursby Community College becomes first school in Burnley to ban mobile phone use completely

Sir John Thursby Community College has become the first school in Burnley to completely ban the use of mobile phones on the premises – a move the headteacher says has had a positive impact on behaviour and attitudes.

Mr Matt Renshaw spoke to the Burnley Express about the move which he said was enacted at the beginning of the new school year in September, and with the broad support of parents.

Mr Renshaw, who became head of Sir John Thursby in September 2024 after spending 13 years as deputy head at Pendle Vale College in Nelson, said he belives the ban has helped reinforce the school’s ethos of ambition, respect and belonging.

He said: “Previous to the outright ban, our policy regarding mobile phones was that they were not to be seen or heard. However, we decided in April to remove them completely.

Matt Renshaw, the headteacher of Sir John Thursby Community College, Burney, which has banned mobile phone use in the school

“There was not one particular incident that prompted our decision, but rather we had the normal amount of issues around teenagers and the use of mobile phones.

“We had to take into account issues like harmful online content and general distractions.”

Mr Renshaw said the school has employed the use of technology which allows students to bring their mobile phones on the journey to school and back home, allaying some parents’ concerns.

The school has issued students with a Yondr lock bag, which works by magnetically sealing the mobile securely in a pouch after tapping it on a senor located on the drive outside school.

Mr Renshaw added: “We did have some parents who were concerned that their child may not have been able to contact them on the way to and from school, so these pouches are an excellent idea. It also gives the children some responsibilty and ties in to our ethos of respect.

“I would say around half of our children leave their phones at home and the other half use the pouches. Parents have actually said it has improved behaviour and concentration at home because hopefully they get into the habit of not needing mobiles.

“Anecdotally, children have also told us they feel safer in school and it has also reduced our internal truancy of children leaving classrooms during the day quite significantly.”