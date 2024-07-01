Shuttleworth College marks the end of high school for Year 11 pupils at glittering prom

By Laura Longworth
Published 1st Jul 2024, 10:21 BST
Shuttleworth College has marked the end of high school for the Year 11 pupils with a glittering prom.

The special event took place on Thursday at Crow Wood Hotel, with youngsters enjoying donuts, a selfie mirror, a sweet table, dancing, and a lavish buffet.

Awards were given out on the night as well as Prom Royalty.

Here is a second set of photos from the night:

Shuttleworth College prom. Photo by Trina Hardacre and Sophie Collinge.

Shuttleworth College prom. Photo by Trina Hardacre and Sophie Collinge.

Shuttleworth College prom. Photo by Trina Hardacre and Sophie Collinge.

Shuttleworth College prom. Photo by Trina Hardacre and Sophie Collinge.

