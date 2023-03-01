News you can trust since 1877
Secondary school offer day 2023: Ofsted ratings for every secondary school in Burnley and Pendle

Today is a big day for Year Six youngsters and their families as they find out which secondary school has offered them a place for September 2023.

By John Deehan
2 hours ago

The vast majority of pupils across the country are offered a place at one of their preferred schools – most will be offered their top choice.

Here, in alphabetical order, we focus on the state secondary schools across Burnley and Pendle with their pupils numbers and the rating last time they were inspected by the education regular Ofsted.

1. Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College

Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College, with 1,288 pupils, has not been inspected since becoming an academy in 2020. Inspectors said it 'required improvements' following an inspection in 2018.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Broadfield Specialist School

Broadfield Specialist School was rated Outstanding when it was inspected in December 2018.

Photo: NA

3. Burnley High School

Burnley High School, with 562 pupils, was last inspected by Ofsted in September 2022 and was rated Good.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Ss John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School

Ss John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School, with 749 pupils, was told it 'required improvement' by inspectors in March 2020

Photo: Google

