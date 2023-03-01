Secondary school offer day 2023: Ofsted ratings for every secondary school in Burnley and Pendle
Today is a big day for Year Six youngsters and their families as they find out which secondary school has offered them a place for September 2023.
By John Deehan
2 hours ago
The vast majority of pupils across the country are offered a place at one of their preferred schools – most will be offered their top choice.
Here, in alphabetical order, we focus on the state secondary schools across Burnley and Pendle with their pupils numbers and the rating last time they were inspected by the education regular Ofsted.
Page 1 of 4