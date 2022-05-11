The awards will showcase and celebrate the very best students, teachers, schools and employees in the area and recognise the achievements that schools and pupils make within the education sector on a daily basis.

Sponsored by Nelson and Colne College, Accrington and Rossendale College and Burnley College there are 12 categories and each one has its own criteria for nomination

It has been a very difficult year for staff and pupils so we are inviting our readers to be involved and support these awards by nominating worthy candidates.

Award winners celebrate at the 2019 East Lancashire Newspapers Education Awards.

Editor John Deehan said: “East Lancashire Newspapers is delighted to unveil our 11th education awards.

"To nominate a school, pupil, teacher or member of staff couldn’t be easier."

To nominate visit wwweastlancseducationawards .co.uk. Your nomination should consist of your name and contact details, plus the name of the school/ person you are nominating. You also need to explain in no more than 250 words why they have been nominated and include their contact address and telephone number.

The awards celebration will take place at Nelson and Colne College on Wednesday, June 29th 6.30pm – 8.30pm.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, June. 17th and if you would like more information please contact the Promotions Team on 07976 360310.

Here is the nomination criteria: Primary School Pupil of the Year ( Recognition of a pupil who has made an outstanding contribution, academic or otherwise. This pupil exerts a positive influence on other students, is approachable by staff and pupils alike and is happy to get involved in activities for the school. An all round good citizen for your school)

Secondary School Pupil of the Year: (Recognition of a pupil who has made an outstanding contribution, academic or otherwise. This pupil exerts a positive influence on other students, is approachable by staff and pupils alike and is happy to get involved in activities for the school. An all round good citizen for your school)

Inspirational Teaching Award: ( This award recognises teachers who have made a significant contribution to the success of their students and provided an inspiration to children.)

Headteacher of the Year Award: (This award will honour those headteachers who display dedication to excellence, outstanding leadership qualities and passion for raising standards, not only in their own school but across the region.)

Young Engineer/Scientist Award: (This award will recognise an individual who has displayed outstanding achievement or improvement in science or engineering.)

Sports Achievement Award: (Rewarding an individual or team for excelling in a particular sport or sports at school or through their dedication and commitment outside of school hours.)

Technology/Innovation Award: (This award recognises educational visits that have empowered a student to discover a new way of learning. New experiences, involvement of students from varying abilities and backgrounds, contribution to development and confidence, and the delivery of learning objectives and increased enthusiasm.)

Health and Wellbeing Award: (This award recognises a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle, incorporating a positive approach to exercise, nutrition and general wellbeing for students, staff and families.)

Career Aspiration Award: (This category recognises schools that are inspiring young people to develop an understanding of the different career pathways and opportunities open to them, in particular the hands on experience offered by apprenticeships.)

Unsung Hero Award: (This award pays tribute to those who make a significant contribution to the school community behind the scenes and have a positive impact on day-to-day life.)

Primary School of the Year Award: (Recognition of a school for their positive contribution to the community, raising pupil achievement or collaborative work with other schools to raise standards and inspire learning.)