School's out: 17 milestone photos of Burnley and Pendle pupils leaving primary education

By John Deehan
Published 30th Jul 2024, 10:53 BST
It was a proud and emotional moment for thousands of parents across the country last week as youngsters waved goodbye to their primary school years.

To mark the momentous occasion, check out these fantastic end of year class photos taken at schools across Burnley and Pendle:

St John Southworth Primary - Oak Class

1. Primary school leavers

St John Southworth Primary - Oak ClassPhoto: NA

St Michael & All Angels CofE PS.

2. Primary school leavers

St Michael & All Angels CofE PS.Photo: NA

Hapton CE Methodist

3. Primary school leavers

Hapton CE MethodistPhoto: NA

St John's Cliviger

4. Primary school leavers

St John's ClivigerPhoto: NA

