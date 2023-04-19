School overcrowding: the 11 primary schools in Burnley and Padiham that are over capacity

More than 2,700 pupils in Burnley and Padiham attend primary schools that are over capacity, figures have revealed.

According to data from the Department for Education, 11 primary schools in Burnley and Padiham were above full capacity as of May 1, 2022.

A school is classed as in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than its number of places.

Across the county, 99 primary schools were over capacity.

The most recent data means that in the year 2021-2022, 2,017 pupils in Burnley and Padiham were affected by overcrowded primary schools.

The Department for Education said most state schools that exceeded their capacity were over by fewer than 10 pupils, with about 7% exceeding their capacity by 10 or more.

Commenting on the over capacity levels, Jon Andrews, Education Policy Institute head of analysis, said: "Pupil numbers are already declining in primary, and will soon peak in secondary and special schools. The Department for Education estimate that the total pupil population will fall by over 900,000 between 2022 and 2032."

Mr Andrews also warned the result of schools operating over capacity is additional demands on teaching staff and pupils being left without their preferred choice of school.

Below is a full list of all the schools in Burnley and Padiham that were above full capacity according to the most recent DfE figures:

1 . Over capacity schools The 11 primary schools in Burnley and Padiham that are over capacity Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales

2 . Casterton Primary Academy Number of school places: 280. Number of pupils on roll: 303. Percentage over capacity: 8.2% (23 pupils over) Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Hapton CE Primary School Number of school places: 117. Number of pupils on roll: 125. Percentage over capacity: 6.8% (8 pupils over) Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Lowerhouse Junior School Number of school places: 210. Number of pupils on roll: 223. Percentage over capacity: 6.2% (13 pupils over) Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3