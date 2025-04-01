Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Craven Academy Trust, based in Cross Hills, and the Pennine Trust, based in and around Colne, have joined together to form a new organisation called Apex Collaborative Trust.

The new trust comprises three primary schools (Blacko, Laneshaw Bridge and Lord Street) and two secondary schools (Colne Park High School and South Craven School). South Craven School also has a large sixth form. The trust serves approximately 3,600 students and employs just under 500 members of staff.

Pendle Vale College, in Nelson, has also indicated its intention to join Apex Collaborative Trust within the next 12 months.

All the schools involved are united by a common purpose and shared values. As the trust name suggests, collaboration will be fundamental, with the goal of sharing expertise and effective practice across all phases to improve provision for students. At the same time, the trust is committed to retaining the individual identity of each of its schools and ensuring the curriculum and school systems are appropriate for each context.

John Tarbox, chief executive of Apex Collaborative Trust, said: “All of us associated with the former Pennine Trust are delighted to have formed this new partnership with South Craven. Our new trust will have the capacity to support further improvement and development in all our schools. Our shared values are an excellent base for collaboration and our determination to deliver high quality education in the communities we serve.”

All schools involved in the trust have been judged to be ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted in their most recent inspections. This gives the trust a strong foundation on which to build and to be able to support wider school improvement and professional development.

Martyn Hill, headteacher of South Craven School, stated: “I am so excited to be leading South Craven School into the Apex Collaborative Trust. This new partnership will offer so many opportunities for our students and staff and it will ensure our fantastic school will continue to develop and grow but also be part of something really special in the local community.

Marie Burnham, chairperson of the Board of Trustees, added: “We are excited about the future and the positive impact this partnership will have on our students' educational experiences.”