Roald Dahl Day marks village primary school's new library opening

The wonderful world and characters of author Roald Dahl helped to mark the opening of a village primary school's new library.

St John's Cliviger opened its library to coincide with celebrating Roald Dahl Day complete with a Matilda who conducted workshops and shared ideas about books and stories.

Deputy headteacher Rob Klee said: "The whole school joined in the fun by dressing up as their favourite Roald Dahl character and taking part in lots of different themed activities.

"Pupils can't wait to start using the library regularly and discovering whole new worlds of exciting books. The school would also like to thank Mr Peter Klee and Mrs Jane Blackston for all their hard work and contributions to the new library."