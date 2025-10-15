Ribblesdale School celebrates Harvest Festival with joy, generosity, and community spirit

By Mel Smith
Contributor
Published 15th Oct 2025, 14:09 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 14:44 BST
Pupils celebrating Harvest Festivalplaceholder image
Pupils celebrating Harvest Festival
Pupils and staff from Ribblesdale School gathered on Friday 10th October at St James’ Church for a heart-warming Harvest Festival filled with community spirit and generosity.

We enjoyed a presentation from the Head Team about pupil leadership and how they help our school community, some great reading by Alysha, Spencer, Freddie, and Jamie, and, of course, the Year 7 pupils who took centre stage with a lively performance of Consider Yourself. The song perfectly captured the message of welcome and togetherness, and their enthusiasm brought smiles to the whole assembly.

Most Popular

One excited Year 7 pupil was overheard saying, “Miss, there is so much food!” as donations quickly filled tables to overflowing. Tins, packets, and essential items poured in not only from Year 7 but from pupils across the entire school. Our school is very generous and caring for the local area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kathryn from the local foodbank attended to receive the donations and shared a heartfelt presentation about the difference such contributions make to families in the Ribble Valley. She expressed her deep gratitude to the school community for their continued support.

Ribblesdale School’s Harvest Festival proved that when young people come together with generosity and joy, they can make a real difference to the lives of others.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice