Ribblesdale School celebrates Harvest Festival with joy, generosity, and community spirit

Pupils celebrating Harvest Festival

Pupils and staff from Ribblesdale School gathered on Friday 10th October at St James’ Church for a heart-warming Harvest Festival filled with community spirit and generosity.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We enjoyed a presentation from the Head Team about pupil leadership and how they help our school community, some great reading by Alysha, Spencer, Freddie, and Jamie, and, of course, the Year 7 pupils who took centre stage with a lively performance of Consider Yourself. The song perfectly captured the message of welcome and togetherness, and their enthusiasm brought smiles to the whole assembly.

One excited Year 7 pupil was overheard saying, “Miss, there is so much food!” as donations quickly filled tables to overflowing. Tins, packets, and essential items poured in not only from Year 7 but from pupils across the entire school. Our school is very generous and caring for the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathryn from the local foodbank attended to receive the donations and shared a heartfelt presentation about the difference such contributions make to families in the Ribble Valley. She expressed her deep gratitude to the school community for their continued support.

Ribblesdale School’s Harvest Festival proved that when young people come together with generosity and joy, they can make a real difference to the lives of others.