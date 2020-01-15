Ribble Valley Primary School reassures parents after SATs results controversy

The chairman of Governors at the Ribble Valley Primary School which had part of its SATs results annulled has released a further statement regarding the controversy.

Mr James Johnstone, the chairman of Governors at Barrow Primary School, was speaking after it emerged that the school, near Clitheroe, had seen its 2019 Key Stage 2 English grammar, punctuation and spelling Paper 2 test results annulled following an investigation by the Standards and Testing Agency.

The headteacher Mrs Janet Pay is currently not in school and an interim headteacher has been appointed.

Mr Johnstone said: "I would like to reassure parents that we take the administration of tests, and all assessment procedures, very seriously.

"During the autumn term last year, parents were informed that the Standards and Testing Agency was reviewing our results and they informed us later that some of the results would be annulled.

"I can confirm that an internal investigation is currently taking place so it would be inappropriate to comment further regarding this matter.

"Mrs Taylor is the interim headteacher, and the leadership of the school will be fully covered during this time. I would encourage any parent or carer with any questions to raise them directly with Mrs Taylor, or myself.

"Our paramount concern is always to provide pupils with the education that they deserve."

The STA's remit when investigating concerns of maladministration is to determine whether there is doubt over the accuracy or correctness of children's results and/or outcomes for the national curriculum assessments.