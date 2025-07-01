Ribble Valley primary school leavers celebrate the end of an era

By John Deehan
Published 1st Jul 2025
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 11:33 BST
The end of primary school is a milestone moment – and pupils across the Ribble Valley marked the occasion in style.

From beaming smiles to a few tearful goodbyes, the final days of term were filled with celebration as Year 6 pupils said farewell to their teachers, classmates and classrooms.

To celebrate this special time, we’ve put together a gallery of fantastic end-of-year class photos from schools across the area:

Barrow URC Primary School, Beech Class

Barrow URC Primary School, Beech Class Photo: NA

Edisford Primary School

Edisford Primary School Photo: NA

Whalley CofE Primary School

Whalley CofE Primary School Photo: NA

St James CofE Primary School, Clitheroe

St James CofE Primary School, Clitheroe Photo: NA

