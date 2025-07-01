From beaming smiles to a few tearful goodbyes, the final days of term were filled with celebration as Year 6 pupils said farewell to their teachers, classmates and classrooms.
To celebrate this special time, we’ve put together a gallery of fantastic end-of-year class photos from schools across the area:
1. Ribble Valley primary school leavers
Barrow URC Primary School, Beech Class Photo: NA
2. Ribble Valley primary school leavers
Edisford Primary School Photo: NA
3. Ribble Valley primary school leavers
Whalley CofE Primary School Photo: NA
4. Ribble Valley primary school leavers
St James CofE Primary School, Clitheroe Photo: NA
