Ribble Valley primary school at centre of probe appoints interim headteacher

A Ribble Valley primary school, at the centre of a "maladministration" probe, has appointed an interim headteacher.

Parents of children at Barrow Primary School, near Clitheroe, have been informed in a letter that headteacher Mrs Janet Pay would not be in school for a period of time.

The letter, from Chairman of Governors Mr James Johnstone, said: "I can confirm that Mrs Taylor will be the acting headteacher, during the period that Mrs Pay is not in school.

"The leadership of the school will be fully covered during this time, and there will be no disruption to teaching.

"I would encourage any parent or carer with any questions to raise them directly with Mrs Taylor, or myself. Our paramount concern is always to provide pupils with the education that they deserve."

In October the Standards and Testing Agency confirmed that a maladministration investigation had been launched regarding that summer's SATs results.

The school, located in Old Row, was rated Outstanding by Ofsted at its last inspection.