Record-breaking GCSE results celebrated by staff and pupils at Whalley's Oakhill School

The percentage of students achieving the most prestigious grade of 9 was nearly double the number awarded nationally with 45% of the total number of GCSEs in the cohort awarded at the highest levels of 7, 8 and 9 (A / A* and A**).

Delighted Principal Jane Buttery, commented: “We continue to be thrilled to have so many students achieving at the highest levels, but we are also extremely proud of the value added to every student at any level. A student achieving a grade 4 who was predicted to fail is as much a reason to celebrate.”

In fact, an astounding 80% of students at the college achieved either one, two, three or even four levels above those predicted based on their ability, which Mrs Buttery believes is a consequence of small class sizes allowing individual, targeted teaching for every student.

Oakhill Head Boy, Ben Pike and Head Girl, Emilie-Anne Hudson

Mrs Buttery went on to say: “During our leavers’ dinner this year, I commented that anyone who says the class of 2021 finished their GCSE studies without taking examinations would be very wrong - they have taken more examinations over the last few months than anyone should have to. In the face of all the uncertainties, our students turned up, worked hard and completed vital assessment papers over and over again and this is something in which we take considerable pride.”

Every student is now in a position to move on the their chosen destination, whether that be A-Levels, apprenticeship or vocational courses. On a personal level, Mrs Buttery has additional reason to celebrate with her own son, who is a student at Oakhill, reaching level 9 in a number of his GCSEs.

All Year 11 students were able to receive their results individually, together with their families and they were delighted to be able to be together again. School isn’t finished for them just yet as the majority will be off next week on their silver Duke of Edinburgh’s Award expedition!

Oakhill Principal Jane Buttery celebrating with her son, John.