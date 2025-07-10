Race Across Pendle – Burnley College Staff Members Raise Charity Cash in Endurance Feat

Burnley College is proud to announce two inspiring members of staff are set to participate in the inaugural Race Across Pendle this weekend – Friday 11 and Saturday 12 July.

This thrilling two-day challenge, designed to test resilience and teamwork, will see them navigating the spectacular Pendle countryside with just maps, compasses and what they can carry on their backs.

The goal is to raise more than £2,000 in vital funds for Pendleside Hospice, supporting local patients and their families at some the mots difficult of times.

Sol Whittaker, Deputy Head of Construction and Engineering at the College says it’s a challenge on two separate fronts:

"Taking on the Race Across Pendle has already been an incredible experience.

"Being part of something that pushes us as individuals is always fantastic, but also being able to give back to our community at the same time is such a rewarding part of this too.

“We’re excited to see how far we can go – physically and as fundraisers!"

Ed Foulds, Head of Creative Industries and Computing added:

"Pendleside Hospice touches so many lives in Burnley and Pendle, including the families of people we work with at Burnley College.

“We’re honoured to play a small part in supporting the extraordinary care they provide.

“Challenges like this remind us of what can be achieved when communities work together."

The Race Across Pendle forms part of the Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge 2025 which Burnley College is proud to be a part of.

Running from 1 June to 30 September, the Corporate Challenge invites local businesses and organisations to raise essential funds through creative and ambitious teamwork.

Burnley College has embraced the opportunity wholeheartedly, with plans ranging from staff and sponsored abseils to bowling days and have already held a car raffle and a Pendleside pop-up shop in collaboration with boohoo.

Ed Foulds continues:

"We believe ‘Building Futures and Changing Lives’ at Burnley College.

“It’s something we build into everything we do, from our enrichment activities in College to activities like this, raising money for the wider community.

“Supporting events such as the Race Across Pendle everyone here’s dedication to making a difference.”

Donations of any size will help them achieve their £2,000 fundraising target and every pound raised will directly benefit the crucial services provided by Pendleside Hospice.

Keep following Burnley College on Facebook to find out how you can take part in upcoming events.

Or you can donate right now on their Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/ed-foulds-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL