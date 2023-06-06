News you can trust since 1877
Pupils from Rosewood Primary School in Burnley put staff from Padiham based Fagan and Whalley in the hot seat

Pupils from a Burnley school were among hundreds across the UK invited to take part in a live stream event which demystified the transport industry and challenged stereotypes.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 16:26 BST

Hosted by Positive Footprints the ‘career conversation’ was part of the organisation’s Raising Aspirations Programme which connects professionals directly with pupils in the classroom, teaching them about different careers and the differing roads leading to them.

Positive Footprints strives to close the skills gap in the UK, taking young people on a journey to find who they’d like to be and exploring the exciting possibilities in the world of work.

Pictured: Jo Norwood (PF), Alex (F&amp;W - Senior Planner), Amy (F&amp;W - Professional Driver), Mark (F&amp;W - Vehicle Technician) and Laura Fagan (F&amp;W - Systems Project Administrator)Pictured: Jo Norwood (PF), Alex (F&amp;W - Senior Planner), Amy (F&amp;W - Professional Driver), Mark (F&amp;W - Vehicle Technician) and Laura Fagan (F&amp;W - Systems Project Administrator)
Pictured: Jo Norwood (PF), Alex (F&amp;W - Senior Planner), Amy (F&amp;W - Professional Driver), Mark (F&amp;W - Vehicle Technician) and Laura Fagan (F&amp;W - Systems Project Administrator)
Staff from Padiham based transport and logistics company Fagan & Whalley were in the hot seat for the question-and-answer segment with students from Rosewood Primary School and ‘How fast do the trucks go?’ was one of the most popular questions.

The live stream was Positive Footprints’ first on-location event, where Fagan & Whalley also shared insight into the different roles and responsibilities of three employees.

