Hosted by Positive Footprints the ‘career conversation’ was part of the organisation’s Raising Aspirations Programme which connects professionals directly with pupils in the classroom, teaching them about different careers and the differing roads leading to them.

Positive Footprints strives to close the skills gap in the UK, taking young people on a journey to find who they’d like to be and exploring the exciting possibilities in the world of work.

Pictured: Jo Norwood (PF), Alex (F&W - Senior Planner), Amy (F&W - Professional Driver), Mark (F&W - Vehicle Technician) and Laura Fagan (F&W - Systems Project Administrator)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff from Padiham based transport and logistics company Fagan & Whalley were in the hot seat for the question-and-answer segment with students from Rosewood Primary School and ‘How fast do the trucks go?’ was one of the most popular questions.