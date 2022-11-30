Children at Oakhill School, led by the school council, have been giving back this festive season by decorating and filling bags with treats and essentials to donate to Blackburn homelessness and addiction charity, THOMAS.

Pupils have been providing sweets and chocolates as well as daily care items like toothpaste, wet wipes and tissues, plus warm clothing like gloves, hats and scarves to people who have battled addiction or homelessness.

