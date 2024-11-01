Pupils are eco warriors!

St Michael's and St John's Roman Catholic Primary School are eco warriors!

The Clitheroe school has been awarded the Eco-Schools England Green Flag with Distinction for the way they care and protect their school environment.Delivered by Keep Britain Tidy, Eco-Schools England is the biggest environmental educational programme on the planet.

The children came up with an action plan which contained a diverse range of activities aimed at making an immediate difference to their local environment and also to encourage 'green' behaviour going forward.

Headteacher Zoe Mabbott said: "We are extremely proud of our Eco-Club. It's made up of pupils from Year 1-6. They are passionate and ambitious having many positive impacts including reducing waste the in classrooms, food and water. We are absolutely delighted that they have received the recognition they truly deserve on achieving an Eco-Schools’ Green Flag with Distinction.”