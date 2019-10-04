Primary Maths Challenge sees Burnley primary school whizz-kids face off

The Primary Maths Challenge held at Primet Academy has seen nine teams from local Burnley primary schools go head-to-head.

Despite their team just missing out on a podium finish, everyone from Reedley Primary School have praised the efforts of their four Year 6 students who represented the school at the maths challenge.

"My favourite part was when we did the relay because we had yo work as a team," said student Saleyha, while Momeena said she enjoyed the relay, explaining: "I think I was really good at it and we were really quick answering the questions." Fellow student Muhammad Ali said his favourite part was 'the cross number part.' "We had to find the correct number that went in the boxes up and down," he said.