Plans to raise the age range at a Burnley primary school have been given the green light.

Proposals to raise the starting age from three to four-years-old at Rosewood Community Primary School in Burnley and Clayton Brook Community Primary School in Bamber Bridge were approved by Lancashire County Council's cabinet at its meeting earlier this month.

The move will take effect from September this year. It comes after a consultation giving people the chance to have their say over the proposals in February and March.

County Coun. Matthew Salter, cabinet member for Education and Skills, said: “Lancashire County Council was approached by both schools earlier this year to start the formal statutory process to raise the age range at these schools in line with guidance from the Department for Education.

“Following this, a consultation over the proposals for each school took place in February and March, and no responses were formally received for either school.

“We have now approved the plans to raise the starting age from three to four years old at both schools.

“We would like to emphasise that we are absolutely committed to helping children in Lancashire and we will continue to work closely with schools to ensure our children get the very best start possible.”