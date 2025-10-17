Pendle YES Hub showcases its youth services to Burnley MP

Staff from a youth employment service welcomed the Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP to learn more about the services and opportunities they provide for young people.

The visit provided a first-hand insight into Pendle YES Hub’s impactful initiatives for youngsters aged aged 16 – 24 seeking employment and support. It also allowed Oliver Ryan MP to meet young people who have benefited directly from the Hub’s services.

During his tour, Oliver explored several of the Hub’s key facilities that play a vital role in supporting young people. He began in the Boxing Gym, where the Box Champions programme, from Empire Fighting Chance, helps participants to build confidence and resilience through sport, before visiting the Games Room - a relaxed space used for both recreation and one-to-one sessions that help new participants feel more comfortable engaging with staff.

The tour concluded with the Bike Hire Library, an initiative funded by Pendle Borough Council in partnership with Active Cycles, and offers free bike hire for up to one month, encouraging physical activity and providing a sustainable travel option for work, training, or leisure.

Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan (left) with staff at Pendle YES Hub in Nelson.

Oliver also met with several young people who are currently using the YES Hub, hearing first-hand how the support provided has transformed their lives.

One such individual is Aaron Hipgrave-Lewis, who began to access the YES Hub in October 2023 following a referral from the Department for Work and Pensions. Since joining, Aaron has launched a career as a musician and recently released his first EP. He now volunteers twice a week at the YES Hub, giving back by teaching guitar lessons to other young attendees.

MP Ryan said: “Pendle YES Hub shows the real difference local investment can make for young people. From building confidence through sport to helping them take their first steps into work,

the team are transforming lives. It’s exactly the kind of community-led support this Labour government is determined to back - creating opportunity and hope across our towns.”

The tour concluded with Oliver meeting DWP staff based at the Hub to learn more about its holistic support model - which combines wellbeing activities with practical employment guidance to help young people move closer to education, training, or work.

He also met with Youth Engagement Worker, Mehvish Ashraf, who shared her excitement on the potential of future collaboration with the MP.

She said: “It was great to welcome Oliver to the YES Hub and showcase some of the services that we offer. It’s clear that Oliver cares deeply about supporting young people in accessing employment and training opportunities, so we’re really excited to see what the future holds for our relationship with him and look at different ways we can collaborate to achieve our shared mission.”

Pendle YES Hub is a one-stop-shop for Pendle’s young people ran by Active Lancashire. The service is funded by Positive Action in the Community, The Department for Work and Pensions and Pendle Borough Council, alongside a range of local partners who provide free courses, social activities, mental health support and more.

The Hub is based at 39-41 Scotland Road, Nelson, and is open Monday to Friday, 9am – 3-30pm.

More information can be found at: www.activelancashire.org.uk/projects/pendleyeshub

