Pendle school kicks off new sports clubs

Sacred Heart RC Primary School in Colne will launch the running club on Monday, netball on May 26th, girls’ football in June and badminton in September.

Headteacher John Robertshaw said: “At Sacred Heart we do our very best to keep our children active as we believe that children gain so much from physical exercise.

“From our daily mile to lunchtime clubs and after school sport activities we can see the huge benefit physical exercise has for our children.

Sacred Heart pupils out running

“Pendle however is lagging well behind other Lancashire boroughs when it comes to sport and opportunities for children and young people. This has been accentuated by Covid and resulted in many children’s physical fitness being impacted upon.

“As a school we have decided to do something about this are looking to provide additional sports clubs and activities for all children in Pendle by organising some evening sports clubs.

“We hope these clubs will support the children’s health and wellbeing whilst also developing their natural talents and enthusiasm for sport.

“We will be working closely with local clubs and coaches so that those children who want to can easily make the step to local competitions and sports clubs.

Netball coach Milie Roscoe

“We have many talented sports stars in Pendle and want to give as many children as possible across the local area the same opportunities. Who knows we might find some sport stars of the future?

“As the number of sports clubs in the area for girls is particularly limited, we will ensure that girls are given every opportunity to develop a love of sport at this critical age and have tried to provide a range of sports that girls can participate in whilst also providing some opportunities for boys.”