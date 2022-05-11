Holy Trinity RC Primary School in Halifax Road, Brierfield, is the latest to play its part in the Commonwealth Games Baton Relay organised as part of the upcoming Games.

Deputy headteacher Carole Carlile said: “The aim was to do an activity with the baton to promote sports or something unusual.

“Our school sports council decided to ask my class to write some persuasive letters to the staff at The Leisure Box in Brierfield to see if we could bring the vaton down to them and take it up and down the Clip and Climb walls.

Pupils and staff of Holy Trinity RC Primary School, Brierfield, at the Leisure Box preparing for the Lancashire School Games

"They kindly agreed and the whole school welcomed children from Pendle Primary Academy with some live music and they officially handed the baton over to us.

“Our Sports council including Fiona Callaghan, Pendle School Games Organiser, and Mrs Whitaker, PE School Governor, took the baton down to the Leisure Box. The children had great fun climbing up and down the climbing walls, down the vertical drop slide and the Leap of Faith with the baton.”

The baton was then taken to Lomeshaye Primary School where Holy Trinity pupils received a very warm welcome.

Mrs Carlile added: “I would like to say a special thank you to the staff at the Leisure Box for accommodating us and to Fiona Callaghan for providing transport for us and for organising the whole event across Pendle this week.

"We also had a quick stop off at the Spar Garage at Hollin Bank as Spar are the sponsors of Lancashire School Games.”

The Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham this year with the theme of ‘breaking barriers and building communities’.

Mrs Carlile went on to say: “Our Sports Council were great ambassadors for our school and as a school, we are so proud of them. It's wonderful to be able to visit places again and strengthen links within our local community and schools.”