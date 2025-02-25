A Pendle school is among 105 schools in the North West chosen to benefit from a free daily breakfast club.

Launching in April, Pendle Primary Academy in Walter Street, Brierfield, is among the schools kicking off the historic programme, with an early adopter phase set to launch the Government’s landmark national roll out, which will give all parents access to the scheme.

All primary aged children in early adopter schools will be able to access a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare, every day, helping to support parents getting into work by dropping their children off half an hour earlier. The schools chosen are encouraged to offer healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts, with examples from wheat bisks and porridge to fresh fruit and yoghurt. All schools will receive funding to cover food and staffing costs.

Universal free breakfast clubs are central to the government’s Plan for Change, removing barriers to opportunity by making sure every child starts the school day ready to learn – with research showing the clubs can have a lasting impact on children’s behaviour, attendance and attainment.

Making sure no child starts school hungry, the scheme also has an important role to play in the Government’s commitment to remove the stain of child poverty, as out of the 180,000 children who will benefit in the early adopter schools, around 10,900 attend schools in deprived areas across the North West. The clubs come alongside a raft of measures designed to cut the cost of living for families, including the commitment to significantly cut uniform costs through a cap on branded items and complement government-funded childcare.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said: “Free breakfast clubs sit right at the heart of our Plan for Change, breaking the link between background and success for families all over the country. Breakfast clubs can have a transformative impact on the lives of children, feeding hungry tummies and fuelling hungry minds, so every child begins the day ready to learn. Alongside our plans to roll out school-based nurseries and get thousands more children school-ready, this government is delivering the reforms needed to give every child, wherever they grow up, the best start in life.”