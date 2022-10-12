The Government is investing in supporting aspiring teachers starting their training in September 2023, to attract and retain the best talent in high priority areas, including science, technology and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

Top graduates applying to become teachers will be eligible for bursaries worth up to £27,000 and scholarships worth £29,000 for high priority STEM subjects. £25,000 bursaries and £27,000 scholarships will be offered to future language teachers, up from £10,000 this academic year.

Geography teachers will be eligible for bursaries of £25,000, an increase of £10,000, while biology and design and technology teachers will be eligible for £20,000, increases of £10,000 and £5,000 on this year. Trainee English teachers will be able to receive up to £15,000 tax free.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson

The package is worth £181m. in total, £52m. extra on the total available this year. The extra funding will make sure there are excellent teachers across the country giving students in schools the best possible start in life.

The boost in funding to attract trainee teachers comes on top of previous support announced to attract and retain the best teaching talent for schools. Teachers coming to England from overseas are now eligible for a new relocation premium to teach in high demand subjects, to help cover visas costs and relocation expenses.

Teachers in the first five years of their career teaching mathematics, physics, chemistry and computing in disadvantaged schools are already able to claim the Levelling Up Premium, worth up to £3,000 tax free.

Mr Stephenson said: “As Conservatives, we are determined to help people receive the best possible education and gain the knowledge and skills needed to unleash their potential.

“That is why I welcome the extra investment from this Conservative Government for teacher bursaries to attract and retain teachers in high priority subject areas, building on the Levelling Up Premiums that are attracting teachers to schools in disadvantaged areas.