Pendle Heritage Centre to host talk on 800-year history of Clitheroe

The Pendle Heritage Centre is kicking off its season of events with an talk by Peter del Strother, author of the book titled 'The History of Clitheroe'.



Taking place at the centre on Colne Road in Barrowford, Nelson on September 26th at 7.30pm, Peter's talk will focus on the charming town of Clitheroe and its history since it was first settled some 800 years ago by Normans, incorporating its chequered past, which Peter will reveal to all in attendance.

Admission is £3 for members of the heritage centre and £4.50 for non-members, and there will be light refreshments on offer.