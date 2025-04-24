Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Families with children at a primary school in Pendle will receive free childcare, courtesy of the government.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earby Springfield Primary School was among 750 schools across the country which opened breakfast clubs this week, offering 30 minutes of free childcare, a healthy start for kids and a little more breathing room before the school bell rings.

Parents will be supported with additional time at the start of the day to attend appointments, get to work on time and run errands. In total, this means parents will be able to save up to 95 additional hours and £450 per year if their child attends free breakfast clubs every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement comes after Pendle and Clitheroe MP Jonathan Hinder’s visit to an existing breakfast club at Colne Christ Church Primary School, where he gathered evidence to present to the Department for Education. The success of that club, according to the MP, shows the enormous benefits that free breakfast provision can bring to local children and families.

Earby Springfield Primary School has been selected for the first wave of Labour’s free Breakfast Clubs programme

Mr Hinder said: “I’m delighted to see one of our local primary schools included in Labour’s first wave of free breakfast clubs. I’ve been pushing for this since you elected me, especially given the high levels of poverty we face in some areas of Pendle. A proper breakfast helps children concentrate in the classroom and sets them up for a better start to the school day.

“Visiting Colne Christ Church Primary’s breakfast club really drove home how valuable this provision can be - not just for children’s health and wellbeing, but for family budgets as well. Saving working parents around £500 a year will help take pressure off, and that’s exactly why I’ve been banging the drum to make sure our area benefits from this scheme.

“This is just the start, and I’ll keep working hard to ensure more primary schools in Pendle and Clitheroe benefit from this scheme. I want every child to have the best start in life, and breakfast clubs are a fantastic way to make that happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This amount rises to a saving of up to £8,000 every year when combining the free breakfast clubs with further support through the expansion of government-funded childcare and new school uniform cap on branded items.