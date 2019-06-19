Oh, we do like to be beside the seaside: Burnley primary school kids make trip to St. Anne's

Learning about the great British tradition of beach holidays, the students from a Burnley primary school have made a trip to St. Anne's to take a look at the pier from the Victorian era.

Making the journey to the Fylde Coast last week, the Year 2 pupils from Reedley Primary School - Mrs Sange and Mrs Collins' classes - headed to the beach as part of their topic work on 'Buckets and Spades' in which they have been learning about beach holidays present and past.

An ice cream had to be part of the day as well!

Enjoying walking along the pier, particularly when they could see the beach beneath them, the kids also learned about the lifeboat services and got the chance to visit the lifeboat station and dress up in waterproofs and helmets worn by the crew. Given a talk by staff at the St. Anne's branch, the children then made their way back to the beach to play football, make sandcastles, and write in the sand.

"Obviously, the children (and staff!) couldn't have a visit to the seaside without an ice cream!" said Kerry Gorrell, Reedley's deputy headteacher. "Staff at the kiosk and passers by commented on how well behaved our children were and what an asset they were to the school.

"A good day was had by all!" Kerry added.