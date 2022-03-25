Ofsted says Clitheroe primary school is making good progress

Brookside Primary School received a ‘good’ rating from the inspectors following their recent visit.

On a previous inspection in 2017, inspectors said the school required improvement, but parents will be pleased to see the latest report.

In a letter to parents, Chair of Governors Mrs Booth said Ofsted had “recognised the improvement in progress and achievement of our pupils since the last inspection.”

Brookside Primary School in Clitheroe has received a Good Ofsted rating

She added: “The school has returned to the overall classification of GOOD. This is extremely pleasing considering the significantly more challenging expectations now required to reach this standard on the current Ofsted Framework for Inspecting Schools.

“The inspectors recognised the tremendous work that goes on in school. They agreed with our current area for development linked to a small group of pupils in lower Key Stage 2, who require additional support in subjects other than English and Mathematics.

"Inspectors acknowledged the measures that school had already put in place to support this.

“I wish to pay tribute to the Governing Body who have shown notable commitment when supporting the school, to the dedicated teaching and nonteaching staff led by the headteacher and supported by the deputy headteacher, who have worked extremely hard to set high expectations for our pupils, and last but not least to our wonderful pupils who ‘strive to live up to the high expectations that leaders and staff have of them, academically, socially and emotionally’.