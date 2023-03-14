Pupils from Oakhill School toured the Blackpool base this week to learn more about the charity’s life-saving work, as a thank you for their vital fundraising efforts.

Four pupils and six teachers from the school completed a gruelling 500-mile cycle last year across England, from Land’s End to Lowestoft, in a challenge which took eight days to complete.

Jane Buttery, Headteacher of Oakhill School, said: “We’re extremely grateful to North West Air Ambulance for allowing the pupils to come and visit for the day and see first-hand just how much goes into this vital service.

Oakhill School in Whalley visited North West Air Ambulance Service to celebrate raising more than £4,000 for the charity.

“We were honoured to fundraise for the NWAA, especially after some of our staff and pupils witnessed their work directly when a woman injured herself during a charity bike ride, so we understand just how important services like this are to the wider community.”

The pupils enjoyed a tour of the NWAA helicopter by pilot David, while critical care paramedics Caroline and Chris showed them the equipment they carried and how the ambulance adapts to carry patients. They were also shown the technology used to navigate across the North West, including a view of a route back to Oakhill School, which by helicopter, would take just 11 minutes.

The team at NWAA thanked the pupils for their valiant efforts and explained the value of fundraising and the difference it makes, which is the charity’s only source of income.

