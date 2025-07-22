Northern Polytunnels Helps Local School Grow Again with Donated Refurbishment

The school’s original tunnel was in a state of disrepair, with wooden components rotting, doors no longer closing properly, and torn polythene sheeting where it had been nailed to the frame. Staff feared the structure wouldn’t survive another winter. Now, thanks to Northern Polytunnels, it’s been given a new lease of life, and the future of the club is secure.

“Without this, we wouldn’t be able to do it at all,” said Joanne Nutter, who runs the Growing Gardeners’ Club for Year 1 pupils. “This is where everything grows. It’s the heart of what we do.”

The refurbishment included replacing all timber components (base rails, gable ends, and doors) with steel parts that will stand the test of time. The old, hinged doors have been upgraded to more practical sliding doors, unlocking more usable space inside and making access safer for young children. A new cover has been secured with wiggle wire, meaning any future replacement will be far quicker and more cost-effective.

“Replacing the wooden parts again would’ve taken up to two days of labour,” explained a spokesperson from Northern Polytunnels. “Now that the structure uses steel, future cover changes could be done in half a day, saving the school time, money, and hassle for decades to come.”

The Growing Gardeners’ Club gives children the opportunity to grow crops from seed, learn about plant care, and even run their own plant sale to fund future projects. This year, the club introduced a sunflower-growing competition and sold dwarf sunflowers at the school gates.

“The kids are always excited to come in,” said Joanne. “They love watching the seeds sprout and grow, and they learn so much from getting stuck in with planting, watering, and even weeding. It’s all hands-on, and they absolutely love it.”

As well as ensuring a safe, weatherproof growing space for students, the refurbishment has also sparked further ideas for outdoor learning. The area around the tunnel is being reimagined as a wildflower zone, and there are plans to introduce hanging baskets and more perennial planting around the school grounds.

“Honestly, I can’t thank Northern Polytunnels enough for everything you’ve done,” Joanne added. “It’s fabulous. I know it might not seem like a big thing to some people, but it really is. This means we can keep growing, year after year.”

Letters from pupils, overflowing with "thank yous" for Joanne and the Growing Gardeners' Club, a touching reminder of the difference a simple growing space can make in young lives.

Before: The original cover had ripped away from the frame where it was fixed with nailed battens; a common failure point that highlights why we now use wiggle wire for secure, long-lasting cover attachment.

After: A growing space transformed: Inside the newly rebuilt tunnel, clean, bright, and ready for action. With steel framework, improved layout, and more room to grow, it's a space designed to nurture plants and young gardeners alike.