North West Green MEP heads to Burnley for twinning art event with Spanish group

North West Green MEP Gina Dowding is set to visit Burnley's new flagship digital hub The Landmark to lead a seminar on art in the town entitled Art and Soul.

Taking place from 9.30am to 1pm, the event is being held in conjunction with a project from Girona, Spain which has been selected as a twinning scheme to enhance community cohesion through arts in schools.

A showcase from local professional creatives, Jai Redman and Ian Brownbill, the event will be centre on the strong cultural heritage of Burnley and how art is a potential for revitalisation of the town. It will be delivered by the Spanish group, ConArte, who explore the Planters project in Girona and the positive results the programme had in terms of achievement, well-being, and community cohesion from facilitating art in schools.

“The idea behind the seminar is to create a space for stakeholders to explore the important role art has to play in community cohesion, cultural regeneration, and economic development, and that those things are inextricably linked," said Gina Dowding MEP. "Our suggestion is that art and culture should become intrinsic to a community cohesion strategy: high-quality arts education within schools can help facilitate community cohesion and growth.”

The event is funded by the Greens/EFA in the European Parliament.