Across the North West, nearly 75 thousand children have just kicked off their learning journey at a new primary school.

The six-week summer holidays are now over for most of the region’s young learners, and the 2025/26 school year has begun in earnest. But even for very small children who have only just entered Reception, the next few years will be important ones - where they start building up essential skills that will form the foundations of their learning for years to come.

To mark the occasion, and to celebrate the North West schools which have done especially well at making sure their pupils master these skills, we’ve revisited the top-performing primary schools across all of the major council areas - spanning Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Cheshire, and Cumbria - using our own unique metric. The key figure this uses is the proportion of each school’s pupils who completed Year 6 in the most recent academic year (currently 2023/24), and met the Government’s expected standards in three essential school skills areas: reading, writing and maths.

We’ve only included the very top schools, from both villages and cities alike, which had most of their pupils achieve this aspirational target. But as an parent will know, performance isn’t the only marker of an excellent learning environment - so we’ve also limited our league table to schools with a positive mark in their latest Ofsted inspection.

These are going through an overhaul at the moment, but all schools included had either a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ overall grade under the previous system, or positive ratings across all categories under the current one. This means that quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding practices all met or exceeded Government standards.

Here were the 31 schools from across the North West which shone particularly bright:

1 . Broadbottom Church of England Primary School At the top of the list is this local authority-maintained Anglican primary in the village of Broadbottom, in Tameside, Greater Manchester. It has a roll size of about 81, and was most recently rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 100% of its pupils met the Government’s expected standards in reading, writing, and maths – compared to averages of 60% locally and 61% nationally. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Crawford Village Primary School Next up is this local authority-maintained primary Crawford, Lancashire. It has about 82 pupils, and was most recently rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 100% of its pupils also met the Government’s expected standards in reading, writing, and maths – compared to averages of 60% locally and 61% nationally. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Peover Superior Endowed Primary School This is a primary academy in the Peover area, near Knutsford in Cheshire East. It has a roll size of about 96, and was most recently rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 100% of its pupils met the Government’s expected standards in reading, writing, and maths – compared to averages of 63% locally and 61% nationally. | Google Photo Sales