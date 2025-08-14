Nelson and Colne College student is coding his own future after A* A* A* A-Levels

Brandon Hurst, from Barnoldswick, achieving top grades in all of his A-Levels, earning A* A* A* A in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Computer Science.

The 18 -year-old was blown away by his own success, with an A or above in four different courses putting him amongst the country’s highest achievers.

He said: “I’m in shock , I cannot believe how well things have gone, I knew I did well, but this was just something else entirely.”

NCC, known for its high-quality teaching and learning and being the only college in the country to have been rated 20 years of Outstanding from Ofsted , have this year achieved an impressive 98 percent pass rate for A Levels.

Brandon Hirst

Brandon will now be heading off to The University of Manchester to study a bachelor’s degree in computer science, where he plans to do a placement year.

After university, Brandon would like a career as a software engineer alongside pursuing interests in digital art and writing.

He said: “The support I got at Nelson and Colne College was great, my tutors were fantastic and overall, I’ve just had a great experience in college.”

