Nelson and Colne College student is coding his own future after A* A* A* A-Levels

Brandon Hurst, from Barnoldswick, achieving top grades in all of his A-Levels, earning A* A* A* A in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Computer Science.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18 -year-old was blown away by his own success, with an A or above in four different courses putting him amongst the country’s highest achievers.

He said: “I’m in shock , I cannot believe how well things have gone, I knew I did well, but this was just something else entirely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NCC, known for its high-quality teaching and learning and being the only college in the country to have been rated 20 years of Outstanding from Ofsted , have this year achieved an impressive 98 percent pass rate for A Levels.

Brandon Hirst

Brandon will now be heading off to The University of Manchester to study a bachelor’s degree in computer science, where he plans to do a placement year.

After university, Brandon would like a career as a software engineer alongside pursuing interests in digital art and writing.

He said: “The support I got at Nelson and Colne College was great, my tutors were fantastic and overall, I’ve just had a great experience in college.”