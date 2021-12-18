Nelson and Colne College Group warming hearts this winter through ‘Cards for Kindness’ initiative
As we enter another Winter of uncertainty, staff and students within the Nelson and Colne College Group are supporting the wonderful festive campaign ‘Cards for Kindness’ for a fourth year.
The campaign encourages everyone to send Christmas cards to residents in local care homes and aims to reduce loneliness and isolation among older people in care homes across Lancashire and South Cumbria.
Students and staff at Nelson and Colne College, Lancashire Adult Learning and Accrington and Rossendale College have been busy creating the greeting cards for the elderly, adding a personal touch as part of this year’s theme ‘What warms your heart this Winter?’
Including examples of what makes them happy alongside their festive greeting - from wearing a favourite Christmas jumper or watching a much-loved movie or simply snuggling up with the dog on a winter afternoon.
There are more than 13,600 people in care homes across Lancashire and South Cumbria. Figures from Age UK show that 200,000 older people have not had a conversation with friends or family for a month, and 60% of people in care homes get no visitors at all.
Receiving a card often sparks conversation and encourages residents to talk to each other and bring back happy memories. Research shows this has many health benefits, especially for people living with dementia. This is even more prominent amid the coronavirus pandemic as visiting is still restricted.
“The Nelson and Colne College Group are extremely proud to be supporting this wonderful campaign again. Students and staff across the group have enjoyed making or writing Christmas cards to send to an older person in Lancashire. Sharing their own messages of 'what warms your heart’ has brought joy to us all at this often-difficult time of year and we hope that joy is shared by those yet to receive the cards” said Sarah Haworth, Head of Curriculum - Health & Wellbeing.