Nelson and Colne College Group ranked No.1 nationally for adult education by Department for Education

Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG) has been confirmed as the top-performing provider of Adult Education in England, according to the latest National Achievement Rate Tables (NARTS) published by the Department for Education.

The national recognition reflects the Group’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality adult education provision across Lancashire, including through its dedicated arm, Lancashire Adult Learning (LAL). The ranking reflects NCCG’s ability to deliver strong outcomes for adult learners across a wide range of education and training programmes.

In addition to this achievement, NCCG has also been rated No.2 nationally for overall achievement across all ages and levels and received an Outstanding Ofsted rating earlier this academic year - further reinforcing its position as a leading institution nationally within the Further Education sector.

The NARTS provide the Department for Education’s official measure of performance in Apprenticeships and Education and Training, offering a clear and comparative view of achievement rates across providers nationally.

Lisa O’Loughlin, Principal and CEO of Nelson and Colne College Group, said: “This recognition is testament to the strength of our adult education strategy and the dedication of our staff in delivering it. It also reflects the ambition and resilience of our learners.

“At NCCG, we are committed to providing high-impact, inclusive learning that supports individuals to upskill, reskill, and progress - whether into further education, employment, or greater personal and economic independence. Adult education is a critical component of our wider mission to support social mobility and regional growth, and we are proud to lead the sector in this area.”

NCCG’s adult education offer plays a key role in responding to both learner needs and regional economic priorities. With a comprehensive curriculum spanning essential skills, employability, community learning, and sector-specific training, the Group is strategically positioned to support individuals and employers alike in addressing skills gaps and future workforce demands.

This latest recognition further demonstrates NCCG’s capacity to deliver high-performance outcomes, drive community impact, and provide exceptional value to learners, employers, and partners across the region.