Nelson and Colne College Group gains another top accolade

Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG) has been officially ranked as the No.1 Further Education (FE) College in England for A-Level and vocational progress, according to the latest Department for Education performance measures report.

The achievement highlights the exceptional journey students make from when they start at the college to where they progress, demonstrating the life-changing impact of high-quality teaching and support. At NCCG, students of all levels are supported to reach their full potential. The college’s outstanding teaching, tailored support, and ambitious curriculum ensure that every student has the opportunity to succeed.

The college encourages and supports students to not only meet but exceed their own expectations and raise their aspirations. For 20 years, the college has consistently been rated Outstanding by Ofsted, making it the only FE college in the country to maintain this status for two decades. This long-standing recognition reflects the college’s unwavering commitment to student success and social mobility.

One student who exemplifies this is 18-year-old Anna Laptieva. Anna’s journey is an example of the exceptional progression opportunities available at NCCG.

Arriving in the UK as a refugee in 2022 from the Ukraine with no formal UK qualifications, she has thrived academically in just three years. After securing GCSEs in English and Maths at the college in 2024, she went on to achieve an A in Psychology A Level within just two years of living in the UK. Now in her final year, Anna is studying Sociology and Politics and is predicted outstanding grades - all while studying in her second language. Her resilience and determination were recognised in June 2024 when she received the college’s prestigious Grit Award celebrating students who have overcome adversity.

Anna said: "Coming to the UK was a huge challenge, but the support I’ve had at the college has helped me achieve more than I ever thought possible. “The teachers believed in me from the start, and with their help, I’ve grown in confidence and ability. Winning the Grit Award was an incredible moment, and now I’m excited for the future and hopefully going to university.”

College Principal Lisa O’Loughlin expressed immense pride in both students and staff: "This ranking is a testament to the dedication of our teachers and the resilience of our students. At Nelson and Colne College Group, we believe that every student’s journey matters. Our mission is not just about academic success, but about ensuring that each student, regardless of background, is supported to reach their full potential. Anna’s story is just one of many examples of how our college transforms lives."

Ruth Shaw, Head of Division Humanities, said: “Anna is an outstanding and much-valued member of our college community. She shows the work ethic that any teacher wishes to see in their students and really appreciates her opportunity in education. “Achievements such as Anna’s are what makes teaching such a great job - our students’ success is our success in a way and I’m immensely proud to be part of the staff here."