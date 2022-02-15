MP marks National Apprenticeship Week at Burnley College

Business leaders from within Burnley and Padiham joined with Antony Higginbotham MP and the Principal of Burnley College Karen Buchanan for a roundtable discussion to talk apprenticeships and the benefits they can bring to those who undertake them.

Present were apprentices in a wide range of disciplines, with local employers such as AMS Neve, Veka, Futaba and Fort Vale all represented.

The meeting offered a chance to hear the experiences of several young people undertaking training through apprenticeships within Burnley and Padiham. And with Burnley College recently becoming an Institute of Technology, Antony was given a tour of the new facilities, from seeing the high end CNC machines to virtual welding.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham with AMS Neve founder Mark Crabtree and students at Burnley College

Mr Higginbotham said: “I want to shine a light on all the positive benefits apprenticeships bring to young people in Burnley and Padiham. And so it was great to speak with several apprentices at Burnley College and a number of employers to make sure that their experiences are fed directly in to government.

"Whether it’s having the opportunity to earn whilst you learn, the real-life experience you get working within an industry, or the friends that you make; apprenticeships are such a great option for young people to take up and that came across so clearly when speaking to those already involved.