Money Suitcase: PCCU rolls out fun new finance initiative for primary schools

Primary school pupils across the area are being given a head start in financial education thanks to a new initiative from Pennine Community Credit Union (PCCU).

As part of a £20,000 community donation, PCCU is providing local primary schools with a free 'Money Suitcase' – a red case packed with fun and engaging resources designed to help children learn the basics of money, saving and budgeting.

Each suitcase includes a specially written, age-appropriate book by Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden, a cuddly toy squirrel named Sammy (to remind children to "squirrel" money away), a child-friendly explanation sheet, a learning diary and a handful of chocolate coins.

Claire Dodd presenting the suitcase to pupils at Worsthorne Primary

The idea is that a different child takes the suitcase home each week to enjoy with a parent or guardian. The initiative is designed to run alongside regular reading activities and ties in with the PSHE curriculum, specifically around ‘Money Matters’. The project is the brainchild of Claire Dodd, Member Services Officer at PCCU. As part of the Credit Union Development Education Programme in Scotland, Claire was tasked with creating a community-focused initiative.

Drawing on her experience as a mother of three, she chose to centre her idea on financial education – something she believes is essential for children and adults alike.

“I remember the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee when my son came home with a commemorative book from school,” Claire said. “We sat down and read it together, learning and bonding at the same time. That experience stayed with me. I wanted to recreate that moment of shared learning - but with a focus on money and life skills.”

After researching financial literacy among children, Claire said she was shocked by the statistics and became even more determined to make a difference. PCCU’s vision for a take-home suitcase that makes learning about finance fun and interactive became the foundation of the project that is now rolling out across Lancashire and Cumbria.

PCCU's 'Money Suitcase'

The concept has already been warmly received by local educators. Mrs Nicholls, headteacher at Worsthorne Primary School, said: “Our book suitcases are a huge success! Our children love taking the cases home and looking at the books with their grown-ups. We’ve seen reading levels increase and a real enthusiasm for reading. The financial suitcase will be a great asset to our curriculum, helping children develop strong financial habits and understand the difference between wants and needs - all in a fun and exciting way.”

PCCU, a not-for-profit organisation, said the initiative aims to support families, schools, and communities by starting vital conversations about money from an early age. Schools interested in receiving a suitcase can contact PCCU through [email protected].