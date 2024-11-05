Minister opens cutting-edge Security Operations Centre at Burnley College

Burnley College hosted Abena Oppong-Asare MP, Parliamentary Secretary at the Cabinet Office, for the grand opening of its new Security Operations Centre.

The College’s state-of-the-art facility is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of cybersecurity in Lancashire and beyond, equipping students and professionals with the skills needed to tackle emerging security challenges.

Burnley College has been awarded Gold CyberFirst status, a government initiative to nurture and develop the very best young talent in the field of cybersecurity.

During her time at the Princess Way Campus, the Minister was shown the impressive facilities by Burnley College Principal Karen Buchanan.

Parliamentary Secretary Abena Oppong-Asare MP cuts the ribbon to officially open Burnley College’s cutting edge Security Operations Centre, educating a new generation of learners about cyber security.

The Minister officially opened the Security Operations Centre, a dedicated cyber security suite where Students can experience simulated cyber-attacks and respond using cutting-edge equipment.

Students also led her through three training exercises, about personal, national and commercial security where she detected virtual spam emails, allocated security budgets and went online to hunt for clues to catch the simulated hackers.

A group of Burnley College media Students also took the opportunity to interview the Minister about the future of cyber security and how today’s students can shape its future.

Minister Oppong-Asare, Parliamentary Secretary at the Cabinet Office, said: “I'm delighted to visit Burnley College and open the new Security Operations Centre. The state-of-the-art facility is an investment in the future security of Lancashire and the whole of the UK - helping to train the next generation of cyber security professionals.

“I also congratulate Burnley College on being awarded a gold CyberFirst award for their commitment and dedication to cyber education. It’s a real achievement and testament to the staff and students.”

Opportunity

The Minister also visited a Cybersecurity Skills Carousel at Burnley College attended by educators from primary school level to degree-level, where she was told how cybersecurity is becoming a key part of curricula in the North West.

Representatives of the Lancashire Cyber Partnership (LCP) spoke with the Minister on the once-in-a-generation cyber opportunity coming to Lancashire with the upcoming arrival of the National Cyber Force, and the position of Burnley College’s cyber facilities as a part of the county’s world-class cyber strengths and fast-growing cyber ecosystem.

The LCP comprises Lancashire County Council (LCC); the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan); Lancaster University; BAE Systems and the National Cyber Force (NCF) and works closely with the Lancashire Colleges.

Principal at Burnley College Karen Buchanan said she was honoured the Government chose to visit our facilities:

“The Security Operations Centre at Burnley College is a testament to our dedication to fostering innovative solutions and training the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.

“The Minister’s visit underscores the importance of our work with companies of all sizes to train their employees, ensuring a more secure future for everyone. Our new facility is a beacon of innovation and partnership."

Minister Oppong-Asare was appointed Parliamentary Secretary at the Cabinet Office in July. Her responsibilities include helping to oversee national security, civil contingencies and resilience.

