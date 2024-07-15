Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A special lady with a life-long association to a Burnley nursery school has retired after 37 years of loyal service.

Teaching assistant sixty-year-old Mrs Susan Wheeldon (nee Hodgson) has retired from Taywood Nursery School in Accrington Road where she worked for nearly four decades, although her assocation goes back much longer, having been a pupil at what was then Accrington Road Nursery School from January, 1966.

She attended NNEB training as a mature student, and returned as a supply teaching assistant in October, 1987. This post was eventually made permanent.

The nursery even held a mock wedding on May 3rd 1991 for popular Susan’s marriage to Roger. The couple, who live in Worsthorne, went on to have a son, Jacob, in October 2005.

Taywood Nursery teaching assistant Susan Wheeldon

In 1997 Susan completed the ADCE qualification (level 4) which was a two year evening class.

Susan has continued to work through many changes including the amalgamation of Accrington Road and Howard Street Nurseries in August 2001. It was then known as 'the new Burnley Nursery' until it was given the name Taywood Nursery School which it is today.

Her colleagues at Taywood said: “Susan has looked after and supported many families over the years, both local and further afield. We would all like to wish her a happy retirement. We wish her all the best for the future.”

Taywood also said goodbye to another long-serving and popular teaching assistant in March when Mrs Liz Lupton retired from the nursery school where she had worked since 1986.