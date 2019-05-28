Little Italy in Burnley: Primary school kids design and cook their own pizzas

A primary school in Burnley have been teaching their Year 1 students about nutrition and cooking, with the pupils designing and building their own pizzas using season vegetables.

Putting their kitchen resources to the test, Reedley Primary School's Year 1s took to the design and technology project with aplomb, first discussing some of their favourite pizzas before researching what the most popular vegetable toppings were - apparently, broccoli is a very common choice - and then carrying out a veggie taste-test to see which ones they liked.

Some of the hand-made pizzas featuring seasonal vegetables.

Using their maths skills to weigh all their ingredients out correctly when making the pizza dough, the children then rolled out their mini bases and built their pizzas using tomato, cheese, and their chosen toppings.

"Some of the children got very creative with their toppings and made the pizza toppings look like faces," said Kerry Gorrell, the school's Deputy Headteacher. "The children absolutely loved the whole process of making a pizza from scratch and most importantly getting to eat what they cooked.

"Everyone has been very impressed with the cooking in Year 1," Kerry added.